List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Aug. 27 – Aug. 31:
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken, pears;
Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.