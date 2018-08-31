List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 7:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — LABOR DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – LABOR DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, wheat dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.