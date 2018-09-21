List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 28:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken, pears;

Friday – Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL.