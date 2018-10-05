List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 12

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 12

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.