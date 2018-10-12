List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 15– Oct. 19

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Teacher in-service day – no school;

Tuesday — Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday — Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Teacher in-service day – no school;

Tuesday — Burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.