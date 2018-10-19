List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 22– Oct. 26
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;
Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday — Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.