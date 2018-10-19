Community

List: Nye County school menu

October 19, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 22– Oct. 26

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday — Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.

