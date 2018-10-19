List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 22– Oct. 26

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 22– Oct. 26

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, chocolate Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday — Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday — Nevada Day – NO SCHOOL.