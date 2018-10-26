List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 2
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, cutie apple pie, fresh fruit.