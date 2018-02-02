List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 9:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 9:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.