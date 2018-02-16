List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 19 – Feb. 23:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — PRESIDENTS DAY — NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday — Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — PRESIDENTS DAY — NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday — Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday — Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.