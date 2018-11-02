List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 9

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday — Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.