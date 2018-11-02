List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 9
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;
Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday — Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.