List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 12– Nov. 16

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.