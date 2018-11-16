List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 23

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday — Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Thanksgiving Day – no school;

Friday — Holiday – no school.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Thanksgiving Day – no school;

Friday — Holiday – no school.