List: Nye County school menu

November 23, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 26– Nov. 30

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday — Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday — Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.

