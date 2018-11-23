List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Nov. 26– Nov. 30
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday — Cereal, plain bagel, pears;
Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday — Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Teacher in-service day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday — Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.