List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 3– Dec. 7

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.