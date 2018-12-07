List: Nye County school menu

Community

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 10– Dec. 14

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, French cut potatoes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.

