List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 10– Dec. 14

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, French cut potatoes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.