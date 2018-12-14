List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 17– Dec. 21

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Cereal, bagel with cream cheese, pears;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.