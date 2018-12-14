List: Nye County school menu

Community

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 17– Dec. 21

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Cereal, bagel with cream cheese, pears;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.

