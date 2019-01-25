List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 28– Feb. 1
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, sausage breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.