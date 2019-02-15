List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 18 – Feb. 22
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Presidents Day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, sausage breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Presidents Day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy Joe, fresh fruit.