List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 4 – March 8
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Cereal, plain bagel, pears;
Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.