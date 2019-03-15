List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 18 – March 22
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, sausage breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday — Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Hamburger on a bun, peaches;
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.