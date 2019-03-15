List: Nye County school menu

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 18 – March 22

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, sausage breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday — Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger on a bun, peaches;

Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.