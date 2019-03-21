List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 25 – March 29
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, Blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday — Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, French cut potatoes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.