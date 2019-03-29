List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 1 – April 5
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Cereal, plain bagel with cream cheese, pears;
Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffles, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.