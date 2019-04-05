List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 8 – April 12
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, blueberry mini waffles, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, French cut potatoes, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.