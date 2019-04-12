List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 15 – April 19
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday — Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;
Wednesday — Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;
Friday — Cereal, yogurt, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Popcorn chicken, fresh fruit, lil graham squares;
Tuesday — Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, fresh fruit, cookie;
Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.