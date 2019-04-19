List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 22 – April 26
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday —Family day–no school;
Tuesday —- Family day–no school;
Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffle, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday –Family day–no school;
Tuesday –Family day–no school;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.