List: Nye County school menu

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 22 – April 26

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday —Family day–no school;

Tuesday —- Family day–no school;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, maple mini waffle, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday –Family day–no school;

Tuesday –Family day–no school;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.