List: Nye County school menu

May 3, 2019 - 7:00 am

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of May 6 – May 10.

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.