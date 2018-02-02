List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 9. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, biscuit, fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Bacon wrapped peppers, fried beans, corn, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, Mexican corn, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Thursday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 9:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Cheese enchilada, black beans, zucchini squash, pears, Tres Leche cake;

Tuesday – Baked stuffed pork chop, baked yam, seasoned lima beans and peas, green salad, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Sloppy joe, peas and carrots, celery sticks, apple crisp;

Thursday – Chicken parmesan with pasta, steamed broccoli, peaches, whole wheat garlic bread;

Friday – Multi-grain pancakes with mixed berries, scrambled eggs with veggies, orange juice.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 9:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Pork chop, yams, Brussel sprouts, layered salad, tapioca pudding;

Tuesday — Nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, plums or other fresh fruit, pineapple juice;

Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, lettuce and tomato salad, mixed fruit;

Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, garlic bread, cherry-apricot granola cup, orange juice;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh orange and banana, oatmeal.