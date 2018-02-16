List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center. Menus have been updated for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 19 – Feb. 23. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENTS DAY;

Tuesday — Ham steak, au-gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Cacciatore, linguine, green beans, mixed greens, cookies, soup;

Thursday — BLT, coleslaw, macaroni salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – PRESIDENTS DAY;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nuclear Care Partners seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 19 – Feb. 23:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENTS DAY;

Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, garden salad, 7-grain bread, sugar-free apricots, oatmeal cookie;

Thursday — Turkey burger, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, steamed broccoli, tater tots, strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, hash browns, whole wheat bagels, cream cheese, pineapple chunks, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 19 – Feb. 23:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENTS DAY;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat bread, lettuce and tomato salad;

Thursday – BBQ pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, baked beans, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Breakfast burrito, salsa and sour cream, fresh banana, orange juice, oatmeal.