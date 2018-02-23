List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Stuffed pork chop, broccoli, baked beans, bran roll, pineapple, soup;
Tuesday — Swiss steak, baked potato with cheese, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, apple, soup;
Wednesday – Lemon pepper chicken, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Low-sodium kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, peaches, soup;
Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, rice pilaf, salad, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Baked liver and onions, Mexicorn, tomatoes vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, sliced peaches;
Tuesday — Fish tacos, coleslaw, pico de gallo, white sauce, frijoles charros, chocolate pudding;
Wednesday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, 7-grain bread, banana;
Thursday — No menu information available;
Friday — No menu information available.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, peas and carrots, sliced apples, brownie;
Tuesday – Beef taco, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, orange rice pudding;
Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks;
Thursday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, steamed carrots, fruit cocktail, green salad, cookie;
Friday – Cajun cod, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, fruit salad, white cake, clam chowder.