List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center. Menus have been updated for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Stuffed pork chop, broccoli, baked beans, bran roll, pineapple, soup;

Tuesday — Swiss steak, baked potato with cheese, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, apple, soup;

Wednesday – Lemon pepper chicken, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Low-sodium kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, peaches, soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, rice pilaf, salad, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked liver and onions, Mexicorn, tomatoes vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, sliced peaches;

Tuesday — Fish tacos, coleslaw, pico de gallo, white sauce, frijoles charros, chocolate pudding;

Wednesday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, 7-grain bread, banana;

Thursday — No menu information available;

Friday — No menu information available.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 26 – March 2:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, peas and carrots, sliced apples, brownie;

Tuesday – Beef taco, ranch-style beans, Mexicorn, orange rice pudding;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks;

Thursday – Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, steamed carrots, fruit cocktail, green salad, cookie;

Friday – Cajun cod, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, fruit salad, white cake, clam chowder.