List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 25 – June 29. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Lemon pepper chicken, garlic noodles, broccoli, whole wheat bread, apple salad, yogurt pie, soup;

Tuesday — Apple-smothered pork chop, stuffing, Brussel sprouts, fruit, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium ham steak, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Thursday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Salmon patty, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday —Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group), 12 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 25 – June 29:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, whole wheat garlic bread, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, mango cup (Smart balance);

Tuesday — Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, steamed broccoli, garden salad with low-fat ranch dressing, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday — Meatball sub, cucumber in sour cream, fresh orange, split pea soup;

Thursday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with low-fat honey dressing, Jell-O with fruit, whole wheat bread;

Friday — Mexican egg casserole, low-sodium sausage, home fries, pineapple chunks, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 25 – June 29

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Egg salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce, three-bean salad, pears;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, squash, layered salad, whole wheat roll, baked banana;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, steamed squash, garlic toast, colorful salad;

Thursday – Turkey bean burrito, corn, mixed green salad, mixed fruit cup;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, mixed fruit and yogurt, oatmeal, orange juice.