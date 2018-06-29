List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 2 – July 6. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh oranges, pea soup;

Tuesday — Huli Huli barbecued chicken, asparagus, parsley potatoes, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit, soup;

Wednesday – CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;

Thursday — Chicken salad lettuce wraps, carrot salad, ice cream, northern bean soup;

Friday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday —CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 2 – July 6:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Tuesday — Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, garden salad with low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh orange;

Wednesday — CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;

Thursday — Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad with honey dressing, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, baked banana pudding;

Friday — French toast, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, pears, oatmeal.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 2 – July 6

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with chick peas;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, mixed fruit;

Wednesday – CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit cocktail, veggie soup with black beans, peanut butter cookie;

Friday – Potato crisp fish, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit salad, whole wheat roll.