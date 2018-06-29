List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 2 – July 6. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Turkey sandwich, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh oranges, pea soup;
Tuesday — Huli Huli barbecued chicken, asparagus, parsley potatoes, whole wheat roll, tropical fruit, soup;
Wednesday – CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;
Thursday — Chicken salad lettuce wraps, carrot salad, ice cream, northern bean soup;
Friday – Spaghetti and meatballs, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday —CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 2 – July 6:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, long grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Tuesday — Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, garden salad with low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh orange;
Wednesday — CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;
Thursday — Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad with honey dressing, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, baked banana pudding;
Friday — French toast, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, pears, oatmeal.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 2 – July 6
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad with chick peas;
Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot raisin salad, mixed fruit;
Wednesday – CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit cocktail, veggie soup with black beans, peanut butter cookie;
Friday – Potato crisp fish, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit salad, whole wheat roll.