List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated at area senior centers

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of July 9 – July 13. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Cold roast beef sandwich, cheesy broccoli, salad, fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday — Turkey pot pie, 7-grain bread, salad, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Taco salad with onion/lettuce/tomato/olives, refried beans, fruit, 7-bean soup;

Thursday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Brown sugar chicken with bacon, scalloped potatoes, baby carrots, green salad, fresh fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday —Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bankers Life – Medicaid Planning and Living Trusts, 10 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Undersheriff Eisenloffel Seminar, “Scams and What to Look For,” 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 9 – July 13:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice;

Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, fresh banana;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, pureed butternut squash, layered salad, whole wheat bread, baked banana;

Thursday — Grilled hamburger, mixed grain bun, lettuce and tomato salad, baked beans, deviled eggs, grapefruit and orange sections;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pineapple chunks, oatmeal and raisins.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 9 – July 13

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Hamburger with fixings, macaroni salad, baked beans, three-bean salad, watermelon, apple pie;

Wednesday – Pork roast, red potatoes, green bean casserole, applesauce, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Chicken Tetrazzini, cooked carrots, broccoli salad, pears, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Friday – Pancakes, fresh fruit topping, eggs with sautéed veggies, orange juice, oatmeal.