List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 1 – Oct. 5. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, pears, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, squash, whole wheat bread, salad, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Brown sugar chicken with bacon, garlic noodles, baby carrots, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Green chili with pork, rice, veggies, apples, cake, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Stuffed pork chop, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, whole wheat roll, pineapple, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Cyber Security Seminar by attorney general’s office, 10 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 10 a.m.; Shaklee product presentation, 10 a.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Legal Shield, “Wills”, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 1 – Oct. 5:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with honey dressing, orange-mango cup;

Tuesday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, garden salad with low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Wednesday — Barbecued pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, whole wheat bread, apple;

Thursday — Lasagna, spinach, garden salad with low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh orange;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with low-sodium sausage, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.