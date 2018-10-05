List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 12. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Caesar salad, carrots/celery, brownie, 7-bean soup;

Tuesday — Beef stew, whole wheat biscuit, garden salad, fresh fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Barbecued chicken, potato salad, spinach salad, carrots and peas, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Low-sodium Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, cauliflower, tropical fruit, northern bean soup;

Friday – Egg/potato/ham bake with cheese, banana, apple crisp, vegetable soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; student nurses, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Flu shot clinic, 9 a.m. to noon; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance (Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions), 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Brent Leavitt Senior Core Plus, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 12:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, green peas, long-grain rice, tossed salad with low-fat creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Tuesday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low far Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Wednesday — Spaghetti in meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad with fat-free Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Thursday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, 3-bean salad, frosted cherry dessert;

Friday — Waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs with green peppers, low-sodium bacon, fruit in season, orange juice.