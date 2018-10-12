List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 15 – Oct. 19. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hot open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, fruit;

Tuesday — Ham steak, sweet potatoes, corn, cucumber salad, peach crisp, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Sloppy joe, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup;

Thursday — Lemon chicken, rice pilaf, peas, Jell-O with fruit, black-eyed pea soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad with tomato, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance (Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions), 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Senior Services, 10 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

Pre-packaged meals will be warmed and served at the Beatty Community Center, 100 A Ave. S., Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation for seniors is $3, $6 is required for non-seniors. Meals will be served on site only (meals cannot be taken from the center).

The Beatty Senior Center is closed until further notice due to needed building repairs. County Buildings and Grounds Department is assessing the scope of work and will provide a time frame for re-opening.

Everyone is doing all they can to offer options to continue meal service and make repairs to the building quickly.

General questions about meal service locations and times can be sent to nyeseniors@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 15 – Oct. 19:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt pop, orange juice;

Tuesday — Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked acorn squash, orange spinach salad, whole wheat bread, plums;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, twice-baked potato, steamed broccoli, applesauce, lentil soup, cookie;

Thursday — Barbecued chicken, sour cream potato, steamed spinach, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, banana;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.