List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 26. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, corn, fruit salad, lentil soup;

Tuesday — Shepherd’s pie, Brussel sprouts, salad, bread pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams with apples, corn, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, soup;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, coleslaw, baked potato, garden salad, fresh fruit, soup;

Friday – CLOSED – for Nevada Day.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Brent Leavitt, Senior Core Plus, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin Cornutt, Pahrump Health and Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance, Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 11 a.m.;

Friday — CLOSED for Nevada Day

Saturday – Halloween dance, 5-10 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 26:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange/banana juice;

Tuesday — Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;

Wednesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, green beans, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry/banana yogurt pop, orange juice;

Friday — CLOSED for Nevada Day.

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior center has reopened and hot meals are being served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A detailed menu will be provided as soon as one is available and will appear in the Pahrump Valley Times on Fridays as usual.