List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 26. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, corn, fruit salad, lentil soup;
Tuesday — Shepherd’s pie, Brussel sprouts, salad, bread pudding, soup;
Wednesday – Roast turkey with gravy, yams with apples, corn, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, soup;
Thursday — Lemon baked fish, coleslaw, baked potato, garden salad, fresh fruit, soup;
Friday – CLOSED – for Nevada Day.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Brent Leavitt, Senior Core Plus, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin Cornutt, Pahrump Health and Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance, Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 11 a.m.;
Friday — CLOSED for Nevada Day
Saturday – Halloween dance, 5-10 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 26:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange/banana juice;
Tuesday — Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers and onions, whole wheat elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh banana;
Wednesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, green beans, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday — macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potato, strawberry/banana yogurt pop, orange juice;
Friday — CLOSED for Nevada Day.
Beatty Senior Center
The Beatty Senior center has reopened and hot meals are being served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A detailed menu will be provided as soon as one is available and will appear in the Pahrump Valley Times on Fridays as usual.