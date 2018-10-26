List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 2. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Kahlua pork with cabbage, rice, peas, pineapple, soup;

Tuesday — Herb-baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, veggie blend, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce, cake, soup;

Wednesday – Cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, fresh fruit, mixed veggies, soup;

Thursday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, yogurt, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance, Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Halloween costume contest, 11 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 11 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 2:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, garden salad with low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, fresh orange;

Tuesday — Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 3-bean salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, fresh bananas;

Thursday — No information available;

Friday — No information available.

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior center has reopened and hot meals are being served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu information we have is incomplete this week but next week’s menu for the Beatty Senior Center will be the normal, complete version.

Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Barbecued chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, corn, peaches, whole wheat roll.

Friday, Nov. 2 – Beef patty on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/onion/cantaloupe. Mixed steamed veggies.