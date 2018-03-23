List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 26 – March 30. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, fruit, split pea soup;

Tuesday — Sloppy joe, peas and carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken strips, French fries, salad, corn, fruit cup, black-eyed pea soup;

Thursday — Spaghetti and meatballs, asparagus, garlic toast, salad, peach crisp, soup;

Friday – Lemon pepper fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, mixed salad, fruit cup, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 26 – March 30:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday — Fish tacos, refried beans, Mexicorn saute, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday — Tandoori chicken, red potatoes with herbs, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette dressing, apple crisp;

Thursday — Barbecued pulled pork with whole wheat roll, oven fried potatoes, coleslaw, tapioca pudding, peaches;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fresh fruit, mixed berries, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 26 – March 30

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn on the cob, black beans, cantaloupe, cookie;

Tuesday – Chicken stir fry, fried rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, spinach salad, vanilla wafer pudding;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Barbecued pulled pork on whole wheat bun, oven fries, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, colorful salad with chickpeas, cookie;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit.