List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 26 – March 30. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, fruit, split pea soup;
Tuesday — Sloppy joe, peas and carrots, spinach salad, apple crisp, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken strips, French fries, salad, corn, fruit cup, black-eyed pea soup;
Thursday — Spaghetti and meatballs, asparagus, garlic toast, salad, peach crisp, soup;
Friday – Lemon pepper fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, mixed salad, fruit cup, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 26 – March 30:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;
Tuesday — Fish tacos, refried beans, Mexicorn saute, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday — Tandoori chicken, red potatoes with herbs, carrots, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette dressing, apple crisp;
Thursday — Barbecued pulled pork with whole wheat roll, oven fried potatoes, coleslaw, tapioca pudding, peaches;
Friday — Scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fresh fruit, mixed berries, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 26 – March 30
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Roma burger, romaine lettuce, corn on the cob, black beans, cantaloupe, cookie;
Tuesday – Chicken stir fry, fried rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges, spinach salad, vanilla wafer pudding;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Barbecued pulled pork on whole wheat bun, oven fries, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, colorful salad with chickpeas, cookie;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit.