List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 16 – April 20. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges, soup;
Tuesday — Chicken fingers, fries, Caesar salad, green beans, lentil soup;
Wednesday – Baked pork chop, squash, layered salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;
Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, whole wheat muffins, banana, soup;
Friday – Chicken Alfredo, asparagus, three-bean salad, garlic bread, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin, Pahrump Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Sam Merlino – new voting machines, 10 a.m.; Nathan Adelson, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, fresh banana;
Tuesday — Potato crunch fish, steamed brown rice, seasoned zucchini, layered salad, fresh apple;
Wednesday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with honey dressing, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin;
Thursday — BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apples;
Friday — Pancakes and eggs, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, melon chunks, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, strawberry-banana yogurt pop;
Tuesday – Oven fried chicken, steamed carrots, baked beans, potato salad, pears;
Wednesday – Tater tot casserole, roasted broccoli, three-bean salad, pears;
Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Friday – Multi-grain pancakes, scrambled eggs with veggies, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.