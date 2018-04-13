List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been announced for the Pahrump Senior Center and senior centers in Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 16 – April 20. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges, soup;

Tuesday — Chicken fingers, fries, Caesar salad, green beans, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, squash, layered salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, whole wheat muffins, banana, soup;

Friday – Chicken Alfredo, asparagus, three-bean salad, garlic bread, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin, Pahrump Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Sam Merlino – new voting machines, 10 a.m.; Nathan Adelson, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, fresh banana;

Tuesday — Potato crunch fish, steamed brown rice, seasoned zucchini, layered salad, fresh apple;

Wednesday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with honey dressing, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin;

Thursday — BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apples;

Friday — Pancakes and eggs, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, melon chunks, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, strawberry-banana yogurt pop;

Tuesday – Oven fried chicken, steamed carrots, baked beans, potato salad, pears;

Wednesday – Tater tot casserole, roasted broccoli, three-bean salad, pears;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – Multi-grain pancakes, scrambled eggs with veggies, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.