List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

April 13, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 16 – April 20. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, oranges, soup;

Tuesday — Chicken fingers, fries, Caesar salad, green beans, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, squash, layered salad, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, whole wheat muffins, banana, soup;

Friday – Chicken Alfredo, asparagus, three-bean salad, garlic bread, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Justin, Pahrump Wellness Center, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8:00 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Sam Merlino – new voting machines, 10 a.m.; Nathan Adelson, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, fresh banana;

Tuesday — Potato crunch fish, steamed brown rice, seasoned zucchini, layered salad, fresh apple;

Wednesday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with honey dressing, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin;

Thursday — BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, apples;

Friday — Pancakes and eggs, low-sodium sausage, mixed berries, oatmeal, melon chunks, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 16 – April 20

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, strawberry-banana yogurt pop;

Tuesday – Oven fried chicken, steamed carrots, baked beans, potato salad, pears;

Wednesday – Tater tot casserole, roasted broccoli, three-bean salad, pears;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – Multi-grain pancakes, scrambled eggs with veggies, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

