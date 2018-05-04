List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been updated for the coming days at senior centers in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 7 – May 11. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Cheese ravioli with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, peach cup, pinto bean soup;

Tuesday — Stuffed pork chop, broccoli, apple salad, pears, soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked squash, cucumber in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday — Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes in vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – noon; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 7 – May 11

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Lasagna, Italian green beans, pears, broccoli salad, garlic toast;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with chickpeas, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Tuna-stuffed tomato, whole wheat roll, three-bean salad, mixed fruit;

Thursday – Pesto chicken Florentine, penne pasta, tossed salad, strawberries, whole wheat roll, gelatin dessert;

Friday – Oven-baked pork chop, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, pears, applesauce.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 7 – May 11:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, steamed spinach, peaches, chocolate pudding;

Tuesday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, green salad;

Wednesday — Baked pork chop, twice-baked potato, steamed broccoli, applesauce, lentil soup;

Thursday — Beef stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Friday — Scrambled eggs with onions and peppers, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal with raisins, fresh fruit in season, orange juice.