List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 7 – May 11. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Cheese ravioli with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, peach cup, pinto bean soup;
Tuesday — Stuffed pork chop, broccoli, apple salad, pears, soup;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked squash, cucumber in sour cream, biscuit with honey, fruit cup, soup;
Thursday — Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup, soup;
Friday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomatoes in vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookie, fresh orange, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – noon; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 7 – May 11
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Lasagna, Italian green beans, pears, broccoli salad, garlic toast;
Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with chickpeas, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Tuna-stuffed tomato, whole wheat roll, three-bean salad, mixed fruit;
Thursday – Pesto chicken Florentine, penne pasta, tossed salad, strawberries, whole wheat roll, gelatin dessert;
Friday – Oven-baked pork chop, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, pears, applesauce.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 7 – May 11:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, steamed spinach, peaches, chocolate pudding;
Tuesday — Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, green salad;
Wednesday — Baked pork chop, twice-baked potato, steamed broccoli, applesauce, lentil soup;
Thursday — Beef stroganoff with noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;
Friday — Scrambled eggs with onions and peppers, biscuits and gravy, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal with raisins, fresh fruit in season, orange juice.