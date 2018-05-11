Community

List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 11, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 14 – May 18. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken fingers, French fries, baby carrots, tossed salad, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Pizza, chef’s salad, low-sodium dressing, broccoli, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Nachos with chili and cheese, green bean salad, split pea soup;

Thursday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, orange spinach salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium/ fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Tuesday — Chicken Pasta Primavera, colorful salad, low sodium/ low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread, orange-pineapple Jell-O mold;

Wednesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange mango cup, birthday cake;

Thursday — Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, cookie;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, honey bran muffin, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Tuesday – Chicken parmesan, whole wheat spaghetti, pineapple chunks, tossed salad, whole wheat bread;

Wednesday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, mixed veggies, fresh melon;

Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, brownie;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, turkey sausage, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, orange juice.

