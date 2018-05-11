List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 14 – May 18. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken fingers, French fries, baby carrots, tossed salad, fruit cup, soup;
Tuesday — Pizza, chef’s salad, low-sodium dressing, broccoli, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Nachos with chili and cheese, green bean salad, split pea soup;
Thursday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;
Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, orange spinach salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium/ fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;
Tuesday — Chicken Pasta Primavera, colorful salad, low sodium/ low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread, orange-pineapple Jell-O mold;
Wednesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange mango cup, birthday cake;
Thursday — Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, cookie;
Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, honey bran muffin, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;
Tuesday – Chicken parmesan, whole wheat spaghetti, pineapple chunks, tossed salad, whole wheat bread;
Wednesday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, mixed veggies, fresh melon;
Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, brownie;
Friday – Biscuits and gravy, turkey sausage, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, orange juice.