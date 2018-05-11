List: senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus have been announced for the coming days at senior centers in Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 14 – May 18. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken fingers, French fries, baby carrots, tossed salad, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Pizza, chef’s salad, low-sodium dressing, broccoli, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Nachos with chili and cheese, green bean salad, split pea soup;

Thursday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, yogurt with fruit, soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, squash, orange spinach salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Pahrump Wellness Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Infinity Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low sodium/ fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Tuesday — Chicken Pasta Primavera, colorful salad, low sodium/ low-fat Italian dressing, garlic bread, orange-pineapple Jell-O mold;

Wednesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange mango cup, birthday cake;

Thursday — Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, cookie;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, honey bran muffin, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 14 – May 18

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffin, banana;

Tuesday – Chicken parmesan, whole wheat spaghetti, pineapple chunks, tossed salad, whole wheat bread;

Wednesday – Brats on whole wheat bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, mixed veggies, fresh melon;

Thursday – Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, Chantilly fruit cup, brownie;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, turkey sausage, yogurt, fresh berries, oatmeal, orange juice.