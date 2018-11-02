List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 9. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream and chives, veggie medley, whole wheat roll, applesauce, bean soup;

Tuesday — Malibu chicken, garlic noodles, asparagus, apple crisp, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Ham steak, scalloped potatoes, spinach, Jell-O with fruit, bean soup;

Thursday — Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit, rice pudding, soup;

Friday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed greens, carrot salad, banana, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Chad Goins Insurance, Medicare/Humana/Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 10 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Core Plus, Brent Leavitt, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 2 – Nov. 9:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice

Monday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, mixed green salad, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, orange;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, Rice Krispie treat, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad and spring salad, honey Dijon vegetables, tangy yogurt salad dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;

Thursday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with fat-free creamy Italian dressing, garlic bread, orange- mango cup;

Friday — Mexican casserole, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, fruit in season, cracked whole wheat toast, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 9:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, apricots halves, oatmeal cookie;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey Dijon veggies, spring salad with yogurt dressing, tropical fruit cup, simmered beans with bacon;

Wednesday – Honey apricot chicken, wild and long-grain rice, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh orange sections;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pears, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, mixed steamed veggies, black beans, tropical fruit.