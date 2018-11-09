Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

November 9, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;

Tuesday — Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, fruit, peach crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday — Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, 7-grain bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit, pudding, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Physicians Mutual, Dan, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots and garden salad, whole wheat bread, apple crisp;

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, cauliflower with cheese, salad with honey dressing; orange-mango cup, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat crackers, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday — Green chili chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexicorn, mandarin oranges, vanilla/strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with onions and green peppers, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, fruit cocktail, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, baked beans, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, cantaloupe chunks, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Black bean soup, pears, whole wheat roll, low-fat cottage cheese, broccoli salad;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Friday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing.

