List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;

Tuesday — Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, fruit, peach crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday — Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, 7-grain bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit, pudding, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Physicians Mutual, Dan, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots and garden salad, whole wheat bread, apple crisp;

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, cauliflower with cheese, salad with honey dressing; orange-mango cup, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat crackers, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday — Green chili chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexicorn, mandarin oranges, vanilla/strawberry yogurt;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with onions and green peppers, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, fruit cocktail, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, baked beans, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, cantaloupe chunks, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Black bean soup, pears, whole wheat roll, low-fat cottage cheese, broccoli salad;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Friday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing.