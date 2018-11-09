List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;
Tuesday — Hamburger on whole wheat bun, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, fruit, peach crisp, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, carrot cake, soup;
Thursday — Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, 7-grain bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit, pudding, bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Physicians Mutual, Dan, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Senior Dimensions enrollment, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Haircuts, 1 p.m.
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef pot roast, potatoes and herbs, carrots and garden salad, whole wheat bread, apple crisp;
Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, cauliflower with cheese, salad with honey dressing; orange-mango cup, cracked wheat bread;
Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, tuna macaroni salad, whole wheat crackers, tropical fruit cup;
Thursday — Green chili chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexicorn, mandarin oranges, vanilla/strawberry yogurt;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with onions and green peppers, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, fruit cocktail, yogurt with strawberries and bananas.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 16:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – VETERANS DAY OBSERVED – CLOSED;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, baked beans, braised red cabbage, sour cream potato salad, cantaloupe chunks, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Black bean soup, pears, whole wheat roll, low-fat cottage cheese, broccoli salad;
Thursday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;
Friday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing.