List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Orange chicken, brown rice, spring salad, savory style beans, pineapple salad, cake, soup;
Tuesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;
Wednesday – Pork and green beans in stewed tomatoes, brown rice, garden salad, applesauce, soup;
Thursday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;
Friday – Baked cod, rice pilaf, broccoli with cheese, yogurt with fruit, bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Core Plus / Brent Leavitt, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Barbecue beef sandwich, 3-bean salad, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;
Tuesday — Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, pears and cottage cheese;
Wednesday — Grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato soup, chopped romaine salad with honey mustard dressing, applesauce;
Thursday — Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, Italian bread, banana;
Friday — Mexican casserole, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, oatmeal, whole wheat toast, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;
Tuesday – Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, vegetable soup with beans;
Thursday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;
Friday – Biscuits and gravy, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, oatmeal, mixed fruit or bananas, orange juice.