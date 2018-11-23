List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Orange chicken, brown rice, spring salad, savory style beans, pineapple salad, cake, soup;

Tuesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Pork and green beans in stewed tomatoes, brown rice, garden salad, applesauce, soup;

Thursday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Baked cod, rice pilaf, broccoli with cheese, yogurt with fruit, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Core Plus / Brent Leavitt, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Barbecue beef sandwich, 3-bean salad, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Tuesday — Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday — Grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, tomato soup, chopped romaine salad with honey mustard dressing, applesauce;

Thursday — Swiss steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, Italian bread, banana;

Friday — Mexican casserole, hash brown potatoes, sausage links, oatmeal, whole wheat toast, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 26 – Nov. 30:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia;

Tuesday – Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, peas and carrots, pears, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, vegetable soup with beans;

Thursday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Biscuits and gravy, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs with sautéed veggies, oatmeal, mixed fruit or bananas, orange juice.