List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 3 – Dec. 7. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday — Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit, pudding, lentil soup;

Tuesday — Ham steak, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, bean soup;

Wednesday – Beef tips and mushrooms, brown rice, green beans, apple crisp, salad, white bean soup;

Thursday — Baked pork chop, squash, salad, whole wheat bread, banana, soup;

Friday – Chili cheese potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat muffin, yogurt with fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Chad Goins, Farmer insurance – Humana open enrolment;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana open enrollment, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake celebrating all December birthdays, 11 a.m.; Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 3 – Dec. 7:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked fish fillet, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, strawberries;

Tuesday — Southwest BBQ chicken sandwich on whole wheat bun, baked beans, herbed potatoes, corn on the cob, Ambrosia;

Wednesday — Turkey chili, butternut squash, cornbread, Ambrosia, banana;

Thursday — Beef tacos with chunky salsa, guacamole, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, apricots;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 3 – Dec. 7:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Pizza, mixed fruit, green beans, salad bar with chickpeas, cookie;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, peaches, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange banana juice;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, mixed vegetables, rice pilaf, orange spinach salad, pears.