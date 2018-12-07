List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Seasoned chicken with Tuscan potatoes, asparagus, pears, black bean soup;
Tuesday — Meatball sub, cauliflower, salad, peach crisp, soup;
Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange fruit cup, soup;
Thursday — Honey chicken, squash, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, split pea soup;
Friday – Taco salad, refried beans, Spanish rice, yogurt with fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Nevada Senior Services, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, sugar-free orange gelatin with mandarin oranges;
Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, Rice Krispie treat, fresh orange sections;
Wednesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, spring salad, scalloped corn, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, dinner roll;
Thursday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini and colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, apple-grape fruit cup;
Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, fruit in season, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Apple-topped pork chop, baked sweet potato, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat/low-sodium French dressing, cracked wheat bread, mandarin oranges;
Tuesday – Chicken Alfredo with broccoli, garlic bread, mixed fruit, lentil soup;
Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit;
Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, peaches, pudding;
Friday – Grand Re-opening and Christmas dinner – Baked ham, twice-baked potato casserole, oven roasted veggies, pears, salad bar, cake and pies.