List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Seasoned chicken with Tuscan potatoes, asparagus, pears, black bean soup;

Tuesday — Meatball sub, cauliflower, salad, peach crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Turkey pot pie, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange fruit cup, soup;

Thursday — Honey chicken, squash, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, split pea soup;

Friday – Taco salad, refried beans, Spanish rice, yogurt with fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Senior Services, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets, (knitting and crocheting), 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli salad, sugar-free orange gelatin with mandarin oranges;

Tuesday — Hot turkey sandwich on whole wheat bun, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, Rice Krispie treat, fresh orange sections;

Wednesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, spring salad, scalloped corn, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, dinner roll;

Thursday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini and colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, whole wheat bread, apple-grape fruit cup;

Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 10 – Dec. 14:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Apple-topped pork chop, baked sweet potato, lettuce and tomato salad, low-fat/low-sodium French dressing, cracked wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Tuesday – Chicken Alfredo with broccoli, garlic bread, mixed fruit, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, peaches, pudding;

Friday – Grand Re-opening and Christmas dinner – Baked ham, twice-baked potato casserole, oven roasted veggies, pears, salad bar, cake and pies.