List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, apple crisp, northern bean soup;
Tuesday — Low-sodium kielbasa, rice pilaf, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Beef stew/noodles, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup, black-eyed pea soup;
Thursday — Tuna casserole, colorful salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread, soup;
Friday – Christmas dinner: Ham, broccoli casserole, yams, dinner roll, fruit salad, cherry surprise, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Songbirds, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Nevada Senior Services, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; no exercise class; Christmas Dinner.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad with garbanzo beans, carrots and peas, cantaloupe;
Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, salad with honey dressing, orange-grapefruit cup, cracked wheat bread;
Wednesday — Beef stroganoff and noodles, green beans, orange spinach salad, fruit in season, whole wheat bread;
Thursday — Christmas Party: Prime rib roast, oven baked potato, green beans, whole wheat roll, garden salad with honey dressing;
Friday — Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Herb-baked chicken, Aztec grain salad, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, mixed berry cup;
Tuesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, Tres Leches cake;
Wednesday – Lasagna, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, garlic toast, colorful salad;
Thursday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, mandarin oranges, beet salad, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, three-bean salad, peaches, cookie.