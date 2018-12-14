List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, apple crisp, northern bean soup;

Tuesday — Low-sodium kielbasa, rice pilaf, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef stew/noodles, garden salad, green beans, fruit cup, black-eyed pea soup;

Thursday — Tuna casserole, colorful salad, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread, soup;

Friday – Christmas dinner: Ham, broccoli casserole, yams, dinner roll, fruit salad, cherry surprise, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Songbirds, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Senior Services, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; no exercise class; Christmas Dinner.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Beef liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad with garbanzo beans, carrots and peas, cantaloupe;

Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, baked butternut squash, salad with honey dressing, orange-grapefruit cup, cracked wheat bread;

Wednesday — Beef stroganoff and noodles, green beans, orange spinach salad, fruit in season, whole wheat bread;

Thursday — Christmas Party: Prime rib roast, oven baked potato, green beans, whole wheat roll, garden salad with honey dressing;

Friday — Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 17 – Dec. 21:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, Aztec grain salad, steamed spinach, cooked carrots, mixed berry cup;

Tuesday – Beef fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, Tres Leches cake;

Wednesday – Lasagna, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit, garlic toast, colorful salad;

Thursday – Beef stir fry, steamed brown rice, mandarin oranges, beet salad, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, coleslaw, three-bean salad, peaches, cookie.