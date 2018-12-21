List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 24 – Dec. 28. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Tuesday — Closed – Christmas Day;

Wednesday – Cold roast beef sub, green beans, potato salad, northern bean soup;

Thursday — Herb-baked chicken, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole wheat bread, spiced applesauce, soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Closed – Christmas Eve;

Tuesday — Closed – Christmas Day;

Wednesday – Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; NyE Coalition Seminar, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 24 – Dec. 28:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Closed – Christmas Eve;

Tuesday — Closed – Christmas Day;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt, orange juice;

Thursday — Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, whole wheat garlic bread, strawberry-banana yogurt, strawberries;

Friday — Whole wheat pancakes with peaches, scrambled eggs with onions and green peppers, oatmeal, fresh fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 24 – Dec. 28:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked squash, colorful salad, garlic toast, strawberry-banana yogurt;

Tuesday – Closed – Christmas Day;

Wednesday – Beef stew with potatoes/carrots/green beans, colorful salad, pears, biscuit;

Thursday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, peaches, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup.