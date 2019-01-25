List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, beans, spinach salad, fruit;

Tuesday — Egg/potato/ham bake, fresh fruit, yogurt, bean soup;

Wednesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, steamed veggies, fruit;

Thursday — Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, whole wheat bread, brussel sprouts, salad, fruit;

Friday – Hot dog on whole wheat bun, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fruit cup, veggie soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Blind support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;

Tuesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, scalloped corn, spring salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — Cranberry glazed chicken breast, Aztec grain salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, spring salad with honey mustard dressing;

Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage links, fruit in season, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread or roll, Chantilly fruit cup;

Tuesday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, ranch beans, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Thursday – Barbecued chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat bread or roll, strawberries;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, oven roasted potatoes, shaved Brussel sprouts, peaches, clam chowder, cookie.