List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, beans, spinach salad, fruit;
Tuesday — Egg/potato/ham bake, fresh fruit, yogurt, bean soup;
Wednesday – Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, steamed veggies, fruit;
Thursday — Honey lemon chicken, garlic and red pepper penne, whole wheat bread, brussel sprouts, salad, fruit;
Friday – Hot dog on whole wheat bun, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fruit cup, veggie soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Blind support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail;
Tuesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, scalloped corn, spring salad, tropical fruit cup;
Wednesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday — Cranberry glazed chicken breast, Aztec grain salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, spring salad with honey mustard dressing;
Friday — Whole wheat waffles with strawberries, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage links, fruit in season, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 1:
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.
Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread or roll, Chantilly fruit cup;
Tuesday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, ranch beans, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges;
Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;
Thursday – Barbecued chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, whole wheat bread or roll, strawberries;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, oven roasted potatoes, shaved Brussel sprouts, peaches, clam chowder, cookie.