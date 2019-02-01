List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior menus have been announced for the region's senior centers.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 4 – Feb. 8.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Alfredo, ziti pasta, asparagus, salad, fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Chili, cauliflower, salad, apple cobbler, soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn/green beans, fruit salad, lentil soup;

Thursday — Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, oranges, pineapple cake, soup;

Friday – Hot roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Senior Dimensions 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s breakfast, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting club), 10 a.m.; Bingo – sponsored by HealthCare Partners, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 4 – Feb. 8:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Herbed baked chicken, baked potato, carrots, coleslaw, whole wheat dinner roll;

Tuesday — Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, baked beans with bacon, spring salad with honey Dijon dressing, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — Taco casserole, Spanish rice, steamed zucchini, spring salad with honey mustard dressing, fresh fruit;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, oatmeal, yogurt with strawberries and bananas, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Feb. 4 – Feb. 8:

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee, tea and juice are served daily.

Monday – Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread. tangerine;

Tuesday – Barbecue pulled pork with roll, oven fries, green beans, pears, salad bar with chickpeas;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, chopped spinach, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing, herbed veggie mix, peaches;

Friday – Shepherd’s pie with peas and carrots, mixed green salad, apricots, whole wheat roll.